Rajon Rondo was initially brought onto the Los Angeles Lakers to be a point guard who could provide depth to the team. For the most part this season, that's exactly what he has been able to do, however, injuries have gotten in the way. In fact, Rondo was supposed to be back in time for the playoffs, but back issues began to creep in and cause havoc. Now, however, Rondo and the Lakers are getting some great news that will surely inject some depth back into the Lakers roster.

Yes, that's right, as of tonight, Rajon Rondo is back in the Lakers lineup as the team looks to take on the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their second-round Western Conference playoff series. According to Bleacher Report, Rondo will be starting on the bench but will eventually get some minutes when called upon.

This is a massive series for the Lakers and considering the Rockets' recent play, L.A. could use as much help as possible. Houston and Los Angeles are teams with plenty of firepower and Rondo can help add some playmaking.

The Lakers and Rockets will battle it out tonight at 9 PM EST. Let us know who you think will win this series, in the comments below.