Rajon Rondo made waves this past week when he went in on the NBA for his hotel room at the Orlando bubble. Rondo compared his living quarters to a Motel 6, which led to a whole lot of slander on social media. Now, it seems as though Rondo will be subjected to his room for a lot longer, as it was reported by Shams Charania that he suffered a fractured right thumb.

As Charania reports, Rondo will now need to get surgery and will likely miss the next six to eight weeks. This severely cuts into the Lakers' point guard depth, as they will now have to heavily rely on some of their younger players, like Alex Caruso. Although if you're a Lakers fan, this probably what you wanted all along.

When it comes to the Lakers, the team is currently first place in the Western Conference and is favored to win the NBA title. However, there is some pretty stiff competition in the league this year, and if the Lakers slip up during the playoffs, they could see themselves heading home from Orlando early.

With Rondo's timeline in mind, he would most likely be back in time for the second round of the playoffs.