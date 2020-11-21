Rajon Rondo was instrumental to the Los Angeles Lakers this past season as he helped them go out and win an NBA championship. Coming into free agency, many Lakers fans were hoping he would come back although they knew deep down that he would be going elsewhere. Numerous teams were rumored as suitors, including the Atlanta Hawks, who have some young players, including superstar Trae Young.

Today, Rondo officially signed a two-year deal with the Hawks worth $15 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Earlier today, Rondo bid farewell to the Lakers franchise, which means his signing outside of Los Angeles was already a foregone conclusion.

Per Rondo:

"Thank you to the Lakers organization, Jeanie and Rob for giving me the opportunity to play for an incredible franchise. The professionalism and support from Frank, the coaching staff and support staff is something I’m truly grateful for. With my guys, there’s an amazing brotherhood that only we know. To the fans...thank you for welcoming me with open arms from Day 1 and showing me love. Being apart of #LakeShow was something special and I’m proud we brought it back to you!"

Now, the Hawks will have a veteran presence on the team as Vince Carter retired this past season. While it remains to be seen just how good the Hawks will be, it's clear they have already started to improve throughout free agency.