Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend were the subjects of some hefty accusations earlier today as TMZ reported that the two allegedly beat up a woman outside of an apartment complex in Los Angeles. The woman, Toktam Joshari, says that Rondo was verbally abusive to her and was unmasked while doing so, which made her fear for her health. Joshari also claims that Rondo gave his girlfriend the okay to keep hitting Joshari, which allegedly resulted in permanent disabilities for the woman.

Now, Rondo and his attorney Mark D. Baute are hitting back against Joshari as they claim that the incident didn't go down as she claims. In fact, Baute says that it was Joshari who was not wearing a mask and that Rondo was polite throughout the exchange. Baute noted that he has seen the surveillance footage and he is confident that Rondo will win the case.

"The case is meritless," Rondo's lawyer explained. "I have seen the videotape. Mr. Rondo was polite throughout the encounter, the claimant was not wearing a mask and was unstable and rude. We look forward to defending the case and winning."

It remains to be seen how this case will playout although it's clear that Rondo and his team are confident that Joshari has no grounds to stand on. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest information on this developing story.

