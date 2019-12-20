This past week, Kevin Garnett threw out some shots at none other than LeBron James. Garnett used to play for the Boston Celtics while LeBron was on the Cleveland Cavaliers and during an appearance on the "The Bill Simmons Podcast," the Celtics legend took credit for LeBron's bolt to Miami.

"We broke LeBron... You understand how he got to Miami?" Garnett said. "The Cs, we didn't give a fuck about LeBron. We didn't fear LeBron and we didn't think that he could beat all five of us. And that's how it felt. He was trying to consolidate because he didn't want the pressure on him."

Of course, Rajon Rondo was on that Celtics team which is interesting since now, he is teammates with LeBron on the Los Angeles Lakers. During a recent media scrum, Rondo was asked about Garnett's comments and whether or not he feels strongly towards them. As you can see, Rondo is choosing to be diplomatic about the whole thing.

“He’s blowing up everywhere right?” Rondo said of Garnett via Bill Oram of The Athletic. “I love LeBron. He’s one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever played for. He’s a very unselfish person. “Can’t really hate him honestly. Back in the day when we played against him, that’s the mindset that you have. …It’s a different perspective actually being in the locker room with him and understanding how genuine of a person he is off the court.”

While Rondo and LeBron may be cool, it's clear Garnett won't be singing James' praises any time soon.