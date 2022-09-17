Rajon Rondo has settled with the woman who has accused him and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, of assault and battery stemming from an incident at a parking lot outside an apartment complex in July of 2020. The couple had allegedly been upset with the plaintiff, Toktam Jorshari, for parking her car too closely to their Rolls Royce.

In video taken from the incident, Rondo can be seen making contact with Jorshari with his elbow, while his girlfriend strikes the woman in the head and face multiple times.



Christian Petersen / Getty Images

“No man should ever put their hands on a woman,” Jorshari’s attorneys said, according to the New York Post. “Especially an NBA basketball player with superior height and strength. The video speaks for itself.”

News of the settlement was first reported by TMZ, which provided no further details as to the specifics of the settlement.

Rondo was previously accused of pulling a gun on and threatening to kill the mother of his two children, earlier this year. The 36-year-old was never charged and the two eventually reached a settlement to dismiss the case.

Rondo is currently a free agent. He last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, after winning a championship with Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

[Via]