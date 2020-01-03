People on the internet will do anything for a little clout these days, even if it could cost them bodily harm. For instance, one bold internet troll recently spotted Rajon Rondo out in public and had the audacity to give him a hug while saying, "It's my favorite point guard, Chris Paul."

As basketball fans know, Rondo and Paul have had beef for years and if looks could kill Rondo would have iced this opportunistic troll right there in that store.

The Rondo-CP3 feud dates back at least a dozen years, back when the two point guards were trying out for the Team USA Olympic roster in 2008. Paul made the roster, Rondo got cut and the two have had several on-court altercations since then.

One of the most recent incidents occurred early last season, when Rondo was accused of spitting at CP3 which led to a brawl and multiple suspensions. After that game, Rondo didn't mince words when speaking about his long-time foe.

"Of course, the NBA went with his side because I got three games and he got two," Rondo told ESPN. "Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy. They don't know he's a horrible teammate. They don't know how he treats people. Look at what he did last year when he was in L.A.; trying to get to the Clippers' locker room. They don't want to believe he's capable of taunting and igniting an incident.

As seen in the videos embedded below, Rondo isn't the only person who has fallen victim to the "mistaken identity" schtick.