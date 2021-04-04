Rajon Rondo is the latest addition to the Los Angeles Clippers and with him on the roster, it's clear that the Clippers are looking to make a deep run and atone for all of their mistakes in the bubble last season. Rondo is an experienced point guard and come playoff time, he always finds a way to elevate to a whole new level. That's exactly what he did for the Lakers last season and the Clippers fully expect him to bring that exact same energy.

In an interview with Rachel Nichols for ESPN, Rondo spoke about his new team and how he feels about being on the Clippers. Rondo also got to talk about his new superstar teammate Kawhi Leonard and even revealed what has surprised him about Kawhi.

"Kawhi, his passing ability is unreal," Rondo said. "I didn't expect him to be such a great passer and a willing passer. I said something yesterday and he looked at me and was like 'I got it all.'"

Rondo is set to make his debut against the Lakers today and we're sure he will be looking to defeat his former team. As for Kawhi, he now has a brand new point guard to help set up plays for him, and we can't wait to see what kind of plays these two produce.

