A parking lot dispute has boiled over into legal trouble for Los Angeles Lakers champion Rajon Rondo. The NBA veteran and his girlfriend were reportedly involved in a violent incident that occurred back in July, and now the couple is facing a lawsuit. According to reports, a woman named Toktam Jorshari claims that she was at an apartment complex when she parked her vehicle next to the basketball star's $300K Rolls Royce that was taking up a handicapped spot. Jorshari states in her lawsuit that Rondo was upset because she parked too close to his luxury vehicle and then an argument escalated with Rondo's girlfriend who, according to the complaint, attacked Jorshari.

TMZ has shared surveillance video of the incident that doesn't have audio, but the confrontation is clearly seen. As the women seemed to go back and forth, Jorshari accuses Rondo of "nudging" her with his arm before his girlfriend began punching her. Jorshari's attorneys, Eddie Tehrani & Arnold Gross from State Law Firm, issued a statement about the suit.

"In the NBA, unnecessary and excessive contact is considered a Flagrant 2 foul, which can result in a fine, ejection and possible suspension of a player," the attorneys said. "Outside the NBA such conduct is considered an assault and battery. No man should ever put their hands on a woman, ESPECIALLY an NBA basketball player with superior height, and strength. The video speaks for itself."

Rondo's attorney also gave a lengthy statement about the allegations to TMZ: "Mr. Rondo tried to separate them and keep them away from each other, he did not push anyone," said Rondo attorney Mark. D. Baute. "I saw the videotape in July, during the first Covid surge. Rajon Rondo had a broken thumb in a cast at the time, and his vehicle was correctly parked in a handicapped spot while he was picking up his girlfriend."

"The plaintiff chose to park her car two inches from Mr. Rondo’s door, and the plaintiff was not in an assigned parking spot," Baute continued. "The plaintiff refused to wear a mask during a short 30 second encounter, and also refused to move her car. The plaintiff and Mr. Rondo’s girlfriend had an unpleasant encounter that lasted roughly 10 seconds, and Mr. Rondo tried to prevent them from any further interaction, which was awkward due to (a) his thumb being broken, and (b) the plaintiff not wearing a mask."

"The plaintiff then left on her own, hired a lawyer, filed a lawsuit, and we have chosen to offer nothing, pay nothing and to defend the case on the merits, and win. The focus in July was on winning another championship with the Lakers. The focus now is on playing the best possible basketball for the Atlanta Hawks."

Jorshari claims she's suffered several injuries as a result of the altercation and is suing the couple for assault and battery. She also states that she's dealing with emotional distress and is seeking damages in excess of $1 million.

[via]