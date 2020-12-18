Atlanta Hawks point guard Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend are currently being accused of verbally and physically assaulting a woman by the name of Toktam Joshari, according to TMZ. Joshari is suing Rondo and his girlfriend for upwards of $1 million as she alleges that she has faced mental trauma from the incident and that she has also suffered some personal disabilities.

The alleged incident began back in July of this year when Joshari claims Rondo parked his Rolls Royce in a handicap spot at his girlfriend's apartment building. Joshari says she parked close by to unload some stuff which ultimately blocked Rondo's car. The woman then says Rondo was verbally abusive before pushing her hard against her own car, which led to her keys breaking on the floor.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

From there, Joshari says Rondo's girlfriend came out and beat her in the head and chest. The accuser claimed that Rondo also told his girlfriend to attack her. Now, Joshari says that she has the surveillance footage to prove her case and that she plans on seeking a seven-figure settlement for the ordeal.

As it stands, Rondo has yet to comment on the lawsuit, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

[Via]