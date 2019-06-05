Rainn Wilson has won hearts through his comedic chops, with many fans admiring his turn as The Office's Dwight in particular. Yet the beloved actor recently took a moment to get serious, sharing a disturbing image on his Instagram page, along with an emotional PSA highlighting the existence of modern-day racism. The picture, which was sent by his friend and neighbor Jamey, depicts a noose hanging from a tree in a front yard. Wilson reveals that Jamey and his daughter discovered the noose, which was left anonymously during the night.

The sickening action spurred Wilson to voice his own thoughts on racism in today's day and age. "So my friend Jamey texted me this photo. Looks pretty innocent at first, right?" he writes. "But when you learn that he and his sister are African American, the photo turns instantly chilling. This was hung in a tree in her front yard in suburban Los Angeles, to be found by her seventeen year-old daughter. When the police were called they said, essentially, “what’s the big deal?” Yolanda lost it. What’s the big deal? Well, officer, the noose is the symbol of lynching which was used to hang thousands of African Americans, especially by the Klan."

Christopher Polk/Getty Image

Wilson continues, breaking down the connotations imbued within the noose as a symbol. "Granted, this is a pretty lame noose. Might have been made by some local kids or something. Who knows," he continues But the fact is it is as strong a symbol of racial hatred, violence and oppression as a Swastika. Many folks are in denial about the extent to which racism exists in our country in 2019. Just ask a Black Person." He also details some of his friend's personal experiences dealing with racism on a daily basis, citing examples shared by Jamey first hand. The post is a powerful read in its entirety, and hopefully, Wilson's fanbase can rally behind his words.