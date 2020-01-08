This is just the wholesome content we needed to get through this week. Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders running back Josh Jacobs capped off his stellar rookie season by surprising his dad with a brand new house in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

That's an incredible blessing for anyone, but it was a particularly special moment for Jacobs and his father, Marty. As many NFL fans already know, Jacobs and his four siblings were once homeless, sometimes living out of a car with their dad in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 21-year old running back shared some footage from the surprise on his Instagram story, which you can check out in the video embedded below.

The Raiders selected the former Alabama running back 24th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, which is one of the picks the team acquired from the Chicago Bears as part of the Khalil Mack trade.

In 13 games, Jacobs averaged 4.8 yards per carry, rushing for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns, in addition to catching 20 passes for 166 yards. His 1,316 scrimmage yards led all AFC rookies in 2019.