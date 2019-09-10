Antonio Brown was truly one of the worst things to happen to the Oakland Raiders this offseason as he caused way too many headaches to count. It was clear Brown never really wanted to play for the Raiders and that at times, he was purposely trying to get himself released from the team. Now, he's on the New England Patriots and seems to be as happy as ever. He is playing for a real championship contender and gets to play with arguably the best quarterback of all-time.

Last night, the Raiders played their first game of the season and were able to pick up a win against a divisional rival, the Denver Broncos. The score was 24-16 and after the game, the media tried to talk to general manager Mike Mayock about AB. In a tweet from Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area, it was clear that Mayock wasn't a fan of AB and even threw some shade his way.

“There isn’t much to say. Actions speak louder than words,” Mayock said. Based on these comments, you can tell he's a little hurt by the situation and just wants to move on. Jon Gruden, Mayock, and the Raiders organization have come out of this whole saga looking like fools and it would probably behoove everyone involved to move on.

