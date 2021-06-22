Just ahead of the conclusion of Pride Month 2021, an NFL player has shared news about his sexuality. On Monday (June 21), Las Vegas Raiders star Carl Nassib shared a video to his Instagram page where he revealed to the world that he's gay. The 28-year-old defensive end stated that he'd been meaning to open up about his personal life for a while, and he detailed why he felt it was important to go public.

"What's up people, I'm Carl Nassib, I'm at my house here in Westchester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," the Raiders star began.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

"I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest," Nassib continued. "I really got the best life. I have the best family, friends, job a guy could ask for. I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important."

"I actually hope that like, one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary. But, until then, I'm gonna do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate, and I'm gonna start by donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project." The organization is hailed as the top foundation that works in suicide prevention in the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly with the youth.

The response to Carl Nassib's news has been overwhelmingly supportive, so watch his video and check out a few responses below.