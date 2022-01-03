Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested for a DUI after the team's 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who replaced Jon Gruden earlier this year, says this team is still gathering information before they know where they'll go from here.

"We're just trying to collect as much information as we possibly can on what exactly happened," Bisaccia said, according to TMZ Sports. "And what the situation is and where he's at with that."



Hobbs' attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld say that the police are wrong to consider the incident worthy of a DUI: "The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law."

Police say the rookie was found asleep at the wheel near The Cromwell Hotel on a parking lot exit ramp. After waking Hobbs up, they fielded sobriety tests which he allegedly performed poorly on.

Hobbs' former Raiders teammate, Henry Ruggs, was booked earlier this year for two felony DUI counts after crashing into 23-year-old Tina Tintor's vehicle. She burned to death on the scene.

