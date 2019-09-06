The circus is in Oakland and it doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. Although, the latest development appears to be a good sign for all involved.

The most recent twist in the ongoing Antonio Brown-Oakland Raiders saga suggests that the team might not go through with a suspension, after the star wide receiver issued an "emotional apology" in front of the team on Friday. Furthermore, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that there's a "real chance" Brown will suit up for the Raiders for their home opener on Monday night.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Brown was joined by the Raiders team captains when he addressed the team today.

In case you missed it, an apology was in order after AB reportedly blew up on general manager Mike Mayock midway through Wednesday's practice, during which AB cursed at Mayock and called him a "cracker." He later unfollowed the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr on instagram.

Despite all of that, it now looks like Brown could make his Raiders debut on Monday night as they host the division rival Denver Broncos. In 15 games with the Steelers last year, Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns.