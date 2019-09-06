Antonio Brown's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad offseason with the Oakland Raiders has been well documented. The frostbitten feet, the helmet issues, the missed practices, the $54,000 fine, the blowout with team GM Mike Mayock and the subsequent "emotional apology."

And after all that, Antonio Brown won't face a suspension. In fact, the 31-year old Pro Bowler will be on the field Monday night when the Raiders host the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Jon Gruden addressed the media on Friday, following AB's apology, and he explained that the star wide receiver is back and "ready to move on."

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Brown was joined by the Raiders team captains when he addressed the team today and apologized for initiating a heated exchange with GM Mike Mayock. During that incident, which reportedly took place midway through Wednesday's practice, AB cursed at Mayock and called him a "cracker." He later unfollowed the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr on instagram and did not participate in Thursday's session, but all's well that ends well, right?

In 15 games with the Steelers last year, Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns. He'll look to return to form on Monday night as he makes his debut in the silver in black in the second game of ESPN's Week 1 Monday night double-header.