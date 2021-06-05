Raheem Devaughn & Apollo Brown Share New Project "Lovesick"

Raheem DeVaughn and Apollo Brown have been gearing up for the release of a new joint project titled, Lovesick. Over the past few weeks, they've shared several incredible singles that have highlighted their individual talents and the magic that they make when they're together. The album arrived in its entirety this week. Stacked with 12 songs in total, entirely produced by Apollo Brown, the duo enlists artists like Westside Boogie, Skyzoo, and more to bring the project to life.

Peep the project and its tracklist below.

1. If You’re The One ft. Skyzoo

2. One Time ft. Becky Cane

3. When A Man

4. If I Made Love To You

5. Just Fall In Love ft. Westside Boogie

6. Broken Pieces

7. I Still Love You

8. Honey

9. Zaddy ft. 3D’NaTee

10. Rick James

11. On Top

12. Everything Baby