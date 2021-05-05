mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Raheem Devaughn & Apollo Brown Connect On "Zaddy" Ft. 3D Na'Tee

Aron A.
May 04, 2021 20:39
Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown drop a new single from their upcoming collaborative project, "LoveSick."


For the past 15+ years, Raheem DeVaughn has been blessing our ears with sweet harmonies. The singer blessed us towards the end of 2020 with his latest body of work, What A Time To Be In Love which was largely in collaboration with The Colleagues. Now, he's getting ready to drop another album. This time, it's in collaboration with Apollo Brown. The pair are readying the release of LoveSick this summer and unveiled their brand new single, "Zaddy" ft. 3D Na'Tee. It's a sultry R&B jam that offers notes of nostalgia. However, its 3D Na'tee's quick flow and sharp bars that cap the song off on a high note with a much-needed perspective of a woman. 

Check out the latest from Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown below and keep your eyes peeled for their project LoveSick dropping on June 4th. 

Quotable Lyrics
So be forewarned this love, this love, this love, this love
Just might make you s-s-stutter
And my head was so gone, so gone, so gone, so gone, so gone
And it gets hard to say my name

Raheem DeVaughn Apollo Brown 3D Na'Tee
