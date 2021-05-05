Raheem Devaughn & Apollo Brown Connect On "Zaddy" Ft. 3D Na'Tee

For the past 15+ years, Raheem DeVaughn has been blessing our ears with sweet harmonies. The singer blessed us towards the end of 2020 with his latest body of work, What A Time To Be In Love which was largely in collaboration with The Colleagues. Now, he's getting ready to drop another album. This time, it's in collaboration with Apollo Brown. The pair are readying the release of LoveSick this summer and unveiled their brand new single, "Zaddy" ft. 3D Na'Tee. It's a sultry R&B jam that offers notes of nostalgia. However, its 3D Na'tee's quick flow and sharp bars that cap the song off on a high note with a much-needed perspective of a woman.

Check out the latest from Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown below and keep your eyes peeled for their project LoveSick dropping on June 4th.

Quotable Lyrics

So be forewarned this love, this love, this love, this love

Just might make you s-s-stutter

And my head was so gone, so gone, so gone, so gone, so gone

And it gets hard to say my name

