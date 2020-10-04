mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rah Swish Comes Out Swinging With "50 Bars, Pt. 4"

Dre D.
October 04, 2020 11:59
50 Bars, Pt. 4
Rah Swish

The Woo rapper drops off a fiery new single.


You may remember Rah Swish from his many collaborations with the late Pop Smoke but the Brooklyn rapper deserves recognition of his own.

He's easily one of the more talented and consistent rappers in the Brooklyn drill scene, with his latest Woo Forever project showcasing his lyrical prowess and classic New York spitter sensibilities. 

His deep bass-heavy voice gives him the same sort of authority that Pop's had, demanding your attention and cutting through the mix like a bulldozer.

Over a chilling, skittering drill beat, Rah sends warnings to the opps and shouts out fellow Brooklynites Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow, who have also been doing their thing this year.

We may have lost Pop Smoke, but there's no shortage of talent in Brooklyn to continue his legacy.

Check out the accompanying video for "50 Bars, Pt. 4" below and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

Quotable Lyrics

One thing for sure, two things for certain
I'm in my Birkin
These n****s clowns, belong in a circus
Waving the pole like a phone with no service
Opp n**** funeral, shoot up the service
I'm tryna help him see Jesus in person

