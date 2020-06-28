mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rah Swish Carries Pop Smoke's Legacy On "Woo Forever"

Aron A.
June 28, 2020 16:38
3K Views
Woo Forever
Rah Swish

Rah Swish unleashes his new project, "Woo Forever."


We'll be getting the long-awaited posthumous album from Pop Smoke next week. However, the people were down with him from the jump are making sure that his name rings on forever. This week, Woo-affiliate Rah Swish unleashes his new project, Woo Forever. Laced up with eleven tracks in total, Rah Swish kicks things off with a voice snippet of Pop Smoke discussing an upcoming collaboration that was meant for Meet The Woo 2. The project showcases Rah Swish's skill set in full with the majority of the project being held down solo. However, the tracklist does include appearances from Curly Savv and Jay Gwuapo who assists on the remix of "WOO Forever."

Check out Rah Swish's brand new project Woo Forever below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

