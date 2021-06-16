Rah Swish Asserts Himself As The "Mayor Of The Streets" On New Project

Canarsie, Brooklyn native Rah Swish grew up in the same neighborhood as his close friend Pop Smoke, working closely with the late superstar rapper and taking a similar approach to his own music. A pillar of New York's booming drill sound, Woo representative Rah Swish is putting his name on the ballot for the mayoral race, asserting himself as the mayor of the streets on his latest project.

Will it be Adams, Garcia, Yang, or another candidate? The mayoral race continues to heat up in New York but Rah Swish wants to make sure everyone has the right soundtrack for their ride to the polling station, releasing his new project MAYOR OF THE STREETS with features from Smokepurpp, Ron Suno, Fetty Luciano, and more.

Are you voting for Rah Swish this year? Listen to his new project below.

Tracklist:

1. TRENDING TOPICS

2. SHOOTER OR NOT

3. KNOTZ (feat. Smokepurpp)

4. WOO BACK

5. EL OTRO

6. HASHTAG RS (feat. Ron Suno)

7. ILGAUSKAS

8. WOO IT AGAIN

9. WARM UPS (feat. Leeky G Bando)

10. WOO BACK (Remix) [feat. Fetty Luciano & Young Costamado)