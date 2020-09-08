Rah Swish & Ron Suno Connect On DJ Drewski's "MOP"

Brooklyn's having its own moment right now, though it's spreading across the world like wildfire. The sounds of Brooklyn drill has been coopted by the mainstream, to an extent, though the home turf is where you can find it in its rawest form. DJ Drewski enlisted two rising stars out of Brooklyn, Rah Swish and Ron Suno, for his latest single, "MOP." It's eerie and sinister with boastful bars about women, money, and their boss status. It was accompanied by a trippy visual that brings the song's title to the forefront as Drewski, Swish and Ron Suno post up in a backroom with mops on hand.

Check out the latest drop from DJ Drewski, "MOP" ft. Rah Swish and Ron Suno. Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics

I handle business in all black

I hit it once and don't call back

I get 'em off that, I gotta toss that

Can't fuck with bitches that talk back