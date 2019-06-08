At the end of May, we reported about the heartbreaking news regarding Rah Ali's loss of her child. The former Love & Hip Hop New York star was five months pregnant when she lost her baby and she sat down with PEOPLE to share what led up to the tragedy. According to Ali, on Sunday, May 26, she began experiencing stomach cramps in the morning but didn't pay them any mind because she didn't think they were harmful. She believed that the cramps were normal side effects considering she was halfway through her pregnancy.

“I called my husband and he rushed home,” Ali said. “The ambulance came and they took me to the hospital. That’s when they told me that my cervix was completely open and that my water had broken.” Doctors forced her into labor at 20 weeks. “When you’re pregnant with your first child, it’s a whole mental thing just knowing that you’re going to deliver,” she said. “Every day you count down and see [your due date] getting closer and closer. At five months, I hadn’t even come to the realization that it was going to happen. It was the worst experience of my life.”

TMZ previously reported that Ali's close friend, Nicki Minaj, has stayed by her side during Ali's time of both recovery and loss.