The legendary Raekwon is the latest emcee to chop it up with Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh on The People's Party, and the Wu-Tang lyricist used the opportunity to drop a near-endless supply of gems.

And while there are plenty of insightful moments to be found throughout, one of the most interesting arrives when Rae reflects on his first collaboration with OutKast, "Skew It On The Bar-B." Originally released on OutKast's 1998 classic Aquemini, the track marked the first time that the New York-based Wu-Tang representer linked up with an act from the South, marking a major milestone in rap unity.

Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

"That was the realest shit right there," notes Rae, after Leigh cites how surprising the collab was at the time. "At the time in the nineties where the music was really bubbling, the South was still curating their vibe and their sound. I was living in Atlanta, I had a penthouse. I used to live next to the mall. One day I was coming out of the mall, normal shit. I seen Big Boi, and the image was golden right away."

He explains that the pair immediately showed each other love off the bat. "Me, just being in his city and respecting OutKast as artists, paving the way, I'm like we need to glide, when we gliding?" says Rae. "He was like whenever! It was so natural, it was like seeing my cousin or something. Next thing we know, we made the song. At that time they already had they way up, but South music wasn't being detected up in New York City."

"This collaboration introduced the South to the airwaves up in the city," explains Rae. "Now, cats in the city are playing cats from other places. It was fun, it was like hanging with my cousins. But not really knowing this record would open up doors for the South for guys from up top...One thing about us, we been in both sections before rap, so we know how to honor n***as wherever we go."

For much more from The Chef, check his entire conversation with Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh below.

