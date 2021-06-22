Raekwon Does What He Does Best On "Bring Dat Doe"

Raekwon has officially come through with a new track, teaming up with PWright for "Bring Dat Doe" off the David Makes Man series soundtrack. At this stage in the game, fans know what Raekwon is capable of bringing to the table; he's easily one of the most consistent lyricists in the game, and he continues to make it look easy with every drop.

Taking to a laid-back and vibey instrumental, Rae brings listeners deeper into his world with his signature brand of immersive lyricism. It goes without saying that his bars tend to benefit from closer examination, as few emcees bring their surroundings to life with such detail. "I'm back, intelligent wise, immaculate vibes," he spits. "Come see me, it's like a 3D vision of all my ties / the hustler's book, illustrious look, I'm known to get fresh, play the kitchens in the town and cook."

Check out the new collab between Raekwon and melodist PWright, who holds it down for the chorus, right here.

