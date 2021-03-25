Raekwon The Chef is easily one of the most respected lyricists in the game, having forged an impeccable career since first emerging as a key member of the Wu-Tang Clan back in the early nineties. For many, his solo catalog has come to be defined by the Only Built 4 Cuban Linx...series, two albums that arrived in 1995 and 2009. Yet Rae's discography goes beyond Cuban Linx, and the rapper recently took a moment to celebrate the most recent solo album in his repertoire -- 2017's The Wild.

In honor of the project's four-year anniversary, Rae took to Instagram to share a few words of reflection. "Happy 4 yr anniversary to another solid classic out the catalogue," captions Raekwon, making it clear that he holds his seventh studio album in the highest esteem. "What a day to reminisce on ! #salute #THEWILD ... to my family 10 toes in."

In truth, it feels as people were -- and are -- sleeping on The Wild. Though it doesn't feature much in the way of Wu-Tang involvement, the lyrically-driven project features Raekwon trading verses with CeeLo Green, Lil Wayne, G-Eazy, and more. Fans of The Chef should do themselves a favor and revisit his latest album, paying special attention to Rae's own assessment. Does The Wild have the making of a classic record? Perhaps it's something to consider, and four years down the road is as good a time as any.

Congratulations to Raekwon on this latest anniversary, and keep an eye out for more news on his upcoming album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 3...For more from Rae, check out our exclusive interview with the legendary rapper right here.