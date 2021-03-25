Four years removed from its initial release, Raekwon reflects on his seventh studio album "The Wild," deeming the project "a classic."
Raekwon The Chef is easily one of the most respected lyricists in the game, having forged an impeccable career since first emerging as a key member of the Wu-Tang Clan back in the early nineties. For many, his solo catalog has come to be defined by the Only Built 4 Cuban Linx...series, two albums that arrived in 1995 and 2009. Yet Rae's discography goes beyond Cuban Linx, and the rapper recently took a moment to celebrate the most recent solo album in his repertoire -- 2017's The Wild.
Bob Berg/Getty Images
In honor of the project's four-year anniversary, Rae took to Instagram to share a few words of reflection. "Happy 4 yr anniversary to another solid classic out the catalogue," captions Raekwon, making it clear that he holds his seventh studio album in the highest esteem. "What a day to reminisce on ! #salute #THEWILD ... to my family 10 toes in."
In truth, it feels as people were -- and are -- sleeping on The Wild. Though it doesn't feature much in the way of Wu-Tang involvement, the lyrically-driven project features Raekwon trading verses with CeeLo Green, Lil Wayne, G-Eazy, and more. Fans of The Chef should do themselves a favor and revisit his latest album, paying special attention to Rae's own assessment. Does The Wild have the making of a classic record? Perhaps it's something to consider, and four years down the road is as good a time as any.
Congratulations to Raekwon on this latest anniversary, and keep an eye out for more news on his upcoming album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 3...For more from Rae, check out our exclusive interview with the legendary rapper right here.