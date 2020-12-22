Raekwon's debut album Only Built 4 Cuban Linxxx remains a classic of the hip-hop canon, celebrated to this day as one of the greatest albums the culture has ever seen. As such, it has forged quite the legacy throughout its twenty-five years of existence, even spawning a classic sequel and a third chapter on the way.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On the album's twentieth anniversary five years ago, Rae opted to connect with Packer to commemorate the project in shoe form, culminating in the epic Diadora N.9000 "Purple Tape" colorway. Now, with the twenty-five year anniversary in the rearview, The Chef has once again connected with Packer to bring another colorway into the mix. Originally having been created specifically for Rae's personal collection, the red, black, and yellow color sneaker evokes immediate memories of Cuban Linx's iconic album cover. In addition to the shared color palette, the tongue tag is also blessed with a parental advisory sticker, along with a checkered print mirroring the shirt Rae wore on the cover.

Today, Raekwon hit Instagram to announce that the Packer Shoes x Raekwon x Diadora x N.9000 "Cuban Linx" sneaker is set to hit Packer's online store tomorrow, December 23rd, starting at $250 USD. The Chef shared a brief video providing a closer look at the "Cuban Linx." "Since we did the 'Purple Tape' joints, you know we had to work on the next one for you guys," teases Rae, holding the sneaker up to the camera. "Everything I can envision that was going on on my block is engraved in this show."

For a closer look, check out the teaser clip below. From the look of it, some of hip-hop's heavy hitters -- including NORE, Conway, and Rapsody, are already interested. Should you be looking to cop a pair and commemorate a classic in style, check back tomorrow at 11 ET for your chance at securing some "Cuban Linx."