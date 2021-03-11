With news breaking this week about Timbaland and Swizz Beatz inking a major deal to bring Verzuz to Triller, it's about time that we hear about the next face-off planned for the celebratory music show. There were rumors that Ghostface Killah and Raekwon could be gearing up for the next battle, and that much was confirmed on Wednesday night with the official flier being revealed.

"Let’s take it back to the streets," announced the official Verzuz account on social media. The epic showdown between The Tarantula and The Eagle will be the first face-off to take place after the rights were moved to Triller. Of course, you'll still be able to watch on Instagram Live, as well as on the Triller app. Sponsored by Ciroc, the event will take place on March 20 at 8 PM ET.

The news was first teased following the star-studded D'Angelo & Friends Verzuz. The Wu Vs. Wu battle comes on the heels of RZA's battle against DJ Premier, which happened a year ago when the show was just getting started out.

According to Billboard, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are also set to be doing a Verzuz of their own on the one-year-anniversary.

Check out the details for the upcoming Raekwon vs. Ghostface Killah challenge, and let us know who you think will be winning.

