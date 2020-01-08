Rae Sremmurd rappers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi learned some very tragic news this week when they were informed that their step-father Floyd Sullivan had been murdered. Even more devastating is the fact that the duo's younger brother, Michael Brown, was named the primary suspect by the police, later being arrested for the killing of Sullivan. Obviously, this is a difficult time for Swae and Jxm, who are dealing with this news in private. One half of the group decided to issue a statement on social media last night though, keeping his head up and noting that he's faced plenty of obstacles in his life already... this is just another one.



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Swae Lee spoke to his hundreds of thousands of followers to offer an update on his mental state throughout this. While the singer did not reference the murder directly, it's very easy to assume that he's referring to Sullivan's death in these posts.

"I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion," wrote Swae, following a flurry of heartbroken emojis on his page. "I’ve been tested my whole life," added the star, realizing that he will just need to pick back up and continue to win without his step-father.

We would like to send our thoughts and well wishes to Rae Sremmurd and the rap group's family. Rest in peace, Floyd Sullivan.