It's reported that an official statement from Rae Sremmurd will arrive on Thursday, but Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee continue to mourn the death of their stepfather in private. The brothers suffered a tragic loss after news surfaced that their 19-year-old brother Michael Sullivan fatally shot their stepfather Floyd Sullivan.

The "Black Beatles" hitmakers' younger brother has been arrested and TMZ shares they've spoken with Bernadette Walker, the boys' mother. According to the outlet, Bernadette states Michael suffers from mental illness, specifically Schizoaffective disorder that is tied to schizophrenia. Symptoms can include but are not limited to mania, hallucinations, and depression.

Bernadette didn't know what led to the shooting or why Michael would allegedly murder his father, but she revealed that he'd been residing at her home in Atlanta until November 2019. She noticed that his mood was shifting, resulting in bouts of anger because he'd stopped taking his medication. He's over 18 years of age so he couldn't be forced or required to take his prescriptions, even though it was apparent to her that he needed them. This caused Michael to leave and move to Mississippi with his father. She speculates that Floyd's death may be the result of Michael having one of his outbursts.

Michael will reportedly undergo a full psych evaluation before official charges are handed down, according to reports. Jxmmi and Swae have said little, aside from the latter tweeting broken heart emojis and "I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion." We send our condolences.