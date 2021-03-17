Michael Sullivan, the half-brother of Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of the group Rae Sremmurd, has reportedly been charged with first-degree murder over the death of his father Floyd Sullivan Jr., the rappers' step-dad.

The report comes via TMZ, which says D.A. John Weddle informed the publication of the charges following a grand jury hearing in January. If he's convicted, Michael reportedly faces life in prison. He is not currently facing the death penalty. There is no reported date for the case to head to trial.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Bernadette Walker, Michael's mother, previously said that she thought her son, who had been struggling with schizoaffective disorder, was off his medication before the shooting. He had reportedly been having episodes with her before moving in with his father.

Michael Sullivan was arrested in January 2020 as a suspect in his father's murder. As TMZ points out, Rae Sremmurd had previously posed in pictures with their half-brother and were seemingly pretty close to him.

We will keep you updated with details on the case when it heads to trial.



Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Rae Sremmurd has been teasing the release of their new album SremmLife4 on-and-off for the last couple of years. Swae Lee has been enjoying a fruitful career as a songwriter and solo artist in the meantime, but he has maintained that he and his brother's work as Rae Sremmurd will always be the priority.

