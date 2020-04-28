Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi have been focused on growing their careers as solo artists in recent years. The two brothers have released their own projects Swaecation and Jxmtro but it looks as though they're fixing to team back up for another album run.

We've been hearing about the new Rae Sremmurd album for years, dating all the way back to 2018 when they originally announced that the project would be out in early 2019. As you all know, that never happened. However, there is still a chance that Swae and Jxm drop Sremm4Life before the summer.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

A new cryptic tweet sent out by their joint account signals the possibility that they're ready to strike.

A fan suggested that, at this point, the only thing that can save us from the coronavirus pandemic is a new album from the rap group. Rae Sremmurd saw the message and they agreed, co-signing the tweet and hinting that it could be coming sooner than we think. Re-posting the tweet on their own page and adding several eye emojis, it looks as though the duo could be coming soon with a new album.

Rae Sremmurd have been plagued with breakup rumors for some time now and, although they continually deny that they will move on permanently as solo artists, it's nice to see them taking active steps to remain a group by teasing the album.

Who wants it?