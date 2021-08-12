Rae Sremmurd & Kodak Black Struck Gold With The Woozy Party Anthem "Real Chill"

Five years ago today, on August 12, 2016, Rae Sremmurd unleashed their second studio album Sremmlife 2. Boasting some of their biggest hits to date — including "Black Beatles," "By Chance," "Look Alive," and "Swang" — the brotherly duo's second installment in the Sremmlife trilogy was one of their most raucous works to date.

A record that saw its true potential during live shows or smoke-filled parties, Sremmlife 2 has aged exceptionally well, and much of that can be attributed to the record's versatility and all-around infectious energy.

On its five-year anniversary, we revisit Sremmlife 2's second track, the Kodak Black-assisted "Real Chill." While the album's opening track literally found both Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi screaming that it was time to "start a party," "Real Chill" is when the real party begins on Rae Sremmurd's expertly crafted sophomore album. With hard-hitting verses from Slim Jxmmi and Kodak Black, Swae Lee's earwarm of a hook, and woozy production courtesy of 30 Roc & Mike WiLL Made-It, "Real Chill" was a bonafide smash.

Revisit Rae Sremmurd's energetic second studio album by watching the music video for "-Real Chill" below. Five years later, what's your favorite track from Sremmlife 2? And where do you think the record ranks in the Rae Sremmurd trilogy?

Quotable Lyrics

I need like 10 mil, I need to put my momma in a big crib

She be tellin' me "baby boy don't steal"

I ain't listen to her cause I still steal

One snap in, I put some racks in my grill

No weapons allowed, I brought my strap in here still

All I smoke is loud yeah, it's gon' blast in your ear

Man I'm high as the cloud, I'm on a new atmosphere

Gotta hold my niggas down till they get back here

Don't come over here 'cause you will get clapped here