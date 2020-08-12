mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Radamiz Pays Proper Homage To Hip-Hop With "GRATITUDE IS GANGSTA"

Keenan Higgins
August 12, 2020 19:16
Brooklyn rapper Radamiz pays tribute to his city, the Black Lives Matter movement and his hip-hop predecessors on a new single titled "GRATITUDE IS GANGSTA."


Brooklyn has always been a breeding ground for some of the most talented rappers on the rise, and Radamiz is the latest emcee to put on for his borough with master level lyricism. Listen to his new single "GRATITUDE IS GANGSTA" to see what we mean.

Image: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Arriving off his upcoming EP Synonyms of Strength, the song is Rad's testament to his Dominican upbringings, rappers past and present that came before him and even the current Black Lives Matter movement that affects all people of color. Outside of spitting some fire bars, the Payday Records signee uses this moment as a perfect example to show and prove why he's both a student of the game and one of the most promising to be next up. Based off this new single, we believe he's definitely got what it takes.

Listen to "GRATITUDE IS GANGSTA" by Radamiz below, in addition to the official music video as well, and keep an eye out for Synonyms of Strength to arrive on August 28.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m in a class of my own like a TA
I was in the room for Cass vs. Freeway
I was in the room when Kool Herc learned to DJ
R-A-D-A, damn
I can’t be no king with no heart
How we gon’ all be millionaires if you ain’t playing your part?
I ate the flesh of the shark
I disinfected my squad
How you gon’ make it up to Heaven? You ain’t accepting your dark
Ain’t always keep it 100, I used to chainsmoke the shorts
I had to lie like I was lit, I had to kill the remorse

