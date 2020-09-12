Radamiz Brings New Life To Payday Records With New Album "SYNONYMS OF STRENGTH"

Last month we gave you all a look at Payday Records' latest signee Radamiz via his impressive single "GRATITUDE IS GANGSTA," and now his full album SYNONYMS OF STRENGTH is here. Thankfully, the Brooklyn-bred emcee didn't disappoint in the least bit.



Image: Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty

Payday has a history of putting on the greats from BK, as we saw two decades ago when a rapper by the name of Jay-Z released his debut single on the label back in 1994 with "In My Lifetime." Whether Radamiz will carry on Hov's legacy for Payday will only be told in time, but the odds are definitely in his favor based off a first listen of SYNONYMS OF STRENGTH. Whether he's dropping bilingual bars on "Bendiciones" or trading bars with equally talented Brooklyn rapper-on-the-rise KOTA the Friend on "Goya," Rad finds a way to deliver lyricism that's fresh, unique and very obvious that he's got a way with words. The project is a bit short, clocking in at 23 minutes long and spanning just seven songs, but the offering is enough to leave you checking out his old stuff and anticipating future heat.

Stream SYNONYMS OF STRENGTH by Radamiz via Payday Records right now on all streaming platforms.

Tracklist:

1. Brodies, Wodies (feat. AMYRA)

2. GRATITUDE IS GANGSTA

3. EarlyBirdGetsTheBugatti

4. Bendiciones

5. Goya (feat. KOTA the Friend)

6. I Am Blessed, I'm Alive, I'm Amazing

7. PEACE GOD!!!!!!!