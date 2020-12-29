I knew one day that the greatest drink known to [wo]mankind aka iced tea would avenge the world of its wicked ways but I did not know that day would come so soon. The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll once said, "big wheels keep on turning and racist white people keep on trying Black folks" or something like that. And, disgustingly, these altercations are usually propelled by the need to say the n-word–it's the audacity for me.

In June, a racist white woman yelled "excuse me!" over and over again, following with the n-word at a 7 Eleven. The Black woman she was tempting asked her to back off, but of course, that didn't work until Karen was punched in the face.

In a viral video, in Elyria, Ohio a white man engaged in a similar dialogue, with a Black man while he was seemingly inebriated. But you can never be too sure when it comes to racists. Again, the Black man tried to remain calm and defuse the situation, with his alcoholic beverage in hand but the nuisance said, "What? You gonna smack me with that?" and repeated "Smack me. Smack me, n***a!"

Sadly, in these instances, justice is rarely served but every now and then goodness is restored, even without the help of iced tea. Racists are either sent to jail for 20 years or lose their jobs but at the very least, they are smacked in the face and turned into viral music moments.