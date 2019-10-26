Rachel Maddow is currently the highest-rated host MSNBC and on Friday night, she used her platform to bash her bosses at NBC management. She feels they let Ronan Farrow's reporting on Harvey Weinstein "get away." Farrow's work in The New Yorker reporting on Harvey Weinstein earned him a Pulitzer and helped to galvanize the #MeToo movement; however, he claims he originally took the story to NBC, but the company tried to shut it down.

"The allegations about the behavior of Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer are gut-wrenching at baseline, no matter who you are or what your connection is to this story," Maddow said on Friday. "But accusations that people in positions of authority in this building may have been complicit in some way of shielding those guys from accountability, those accusations are very, very hard to stomach."

She continued, "The amount of consternation this has caused among the rank and file people who work here would be almost impossible for me to overstate."

Maddow later brought Farrow onto the program directly and he praised her for standing up to her bosses. "People speaking truth to power about their own bosses, about their own institutions, is a really important part of how we can have an honest conversation about this," he said.