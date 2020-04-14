mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

R.A. The Rugged Man Taps Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, & Kool G Rap On "Dragon Fire"

Mitch Findlay
April 14, 2020 17:29
Dragon Fire
R.A. The Rugged Man Feat. Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, Kool G Rap & Xx3eme

R.A. The Rugged Man unleashes a salvo of bar-spitters on the stacked posse cut "Dragon Fire."


R.A. The Rugged Man has been a purveyor of hard-hitting bars for years now, having amassed a repertoire of legendary collaborators like The Notorious B.I.G, Wu-Tang Clan, and Mobb Deep. And while it's been seven years since his last album Legends Never Die came out, R.A. is finally ready to return to the fold with what promises to be his best album yet: All My Heroes Are Dead. 

Today marks the wide release of his brand new single "Dragon Fire," which features guest appearances from Ghostface Killah, Kool G Rap, Masta Killa, and Xx3eme. Off the bat, it's clear R.A. isn't playing any games on this one, with Shroom's uptempo vintage production all but inviting a massacre. As per usual, Ghostface delivers like only he can, setting things off with a ridiculously hard-verse; between him and Masta Killa's next verse, there's a notable Wu-Tang presence throughout.

As for R.A. himself, the lyricist brings no shortage of maniacal swagger to the mix, spitting murderous lines like "Fill a stadium, baby Damien / 
I'll sell a weapon to an Iranian, then I'll sell a Russian uranium." Closing things out is Kool G Rap, who reminds the masses exactly who helped start this whole movement to begin with. Look for R.A.'s All My Heroes Are Dead to arrive in full this Friday.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Yo, we got killer Glocks loaded up with killer shots
To killer cops playin' the block with killer rocks
High-voltage guns that let off kilowatts
Big c-lo games that only got killer knots
Nothin' but killers in here that'll straight kill your career
The bullshit is killin' my ears
Kill a red carpet, geared to kill a premiere

 

