R.A. The Rugged Man Snaps On Lil Nas X "MONTERO" Remix

Mitch Findlay
April 07, 2021 17:13
R.A. The Rugged Man pens scathing social commentary with a practiced hand over Lil Nas X's "MONTERO" instrumental.


With Lil Nas X's Satanically-charged single "MONTERO" currently sitting aloft as the biggest song in the world right now, it was only a matter of time before the remixes began pouring in. Tackling the melodic pop-banger is none other than elite lyricist R.A. The Rugged Man, whose pen game stands as sharp as his scathing social commentary. 

Having a field-day with the mass hysteria that rose following the release of "MONTERO's" visuals and blood-tinged shoes, The Rugged Man dives headlong into the concept as he lets fly rapid-fire bars. "It's the Satanic panic, playing Dungeons and Dragons," he spits, alluding to the controversy sparked by the tabletop role-playing game back in the nineteen seventies. "VHS porn form reproductive patterns / like it's Led Zeppelin "Stairway to Heaven" backward." 

As the track continues, the depth of his message becomes clear. "What's worse, Lil Nas X Satanic sneaker, or leaving kids at the church with the Catholic preacher?" he spits. "Pepe Le Pew animated cartoon cock loose, cancel Mr. Potato, he gave head to Dr. Seuss." Clearly, The Rugged Man has more than a few thoughts on the current state of affairs, reveling in pointing out hypocrisy across all sides of the aisle. Check out his lyrically sharp and deftly delivered "Montero" remix now. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

What's worse -- Lil Nas X Satanic sneaker, or leaving kids at the church with the Catholic preacher?
Pepe Le Pew animated cartoon cock loose
Cancel Mr. Potato, he gave head to Dr. Seuss
That's the slop I produce, triple fat, rock the goose
Shock Jock house party, guns out, shot the roof
Yes I heard the scream from the blasphemer loudly
Jay-Z rocking that Alastair Crowley

