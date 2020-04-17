R.A. The Rugged Man Sets Underground Ablaze With "All My Heroes Are Dead"

While it's not for everybody, the legacy of the underground hip-hop scene cannot be ignored. Possessing its own hierarchy of OGs and up-and-comers, collectives and lyricists, R.A. The Rugged Man has established himself as a cultural fixture at this point. Case in point, the stacked roster of guest appearances lining his brand new album All My Heroes Are Dead. Those familiar with the underground will likely recognize some of these monikers, from the legendary Ghostface Killah to Atmosphere, Vinnie Paz of Jedi Mind Tricks to Chino XL.

And though there are plenty of lyrical maelstroms to be marveled at throughout the course of the twenty-two track odyssey, the bulk of the weight is carried by R.A. himself. No stranger to crafting deftly woven tales of violence, often delivered through a self-deprecating lens, R.A's worth as a writer reveals itself on several different occasions. Whether he's diving into the dark depravity of a killer-to-be on "Angel Boy," or simply bodying the set on the epic posse cut "Dragon Fire," the twisted tales lining All My Heroes Are Dead make for a welcome addition to R.A.'s catalog.