mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RA Enlists Abra Cadabra, Backroad Gee & More For "The Convo 5"

Aron A.
February 28, 2021 17:00
48 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

The Convo 5
RA Feat. Abra Cadabra, BackRoad Gee, M24, Shanny4rmdaBrixx, Ard Ardz & STINX

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

RA makes a motion picture with "The Convo 5" ft. Abra Cadabra, M24, Ard Adz, BackRoad Gee, STINX & Shanny4rmdaBrixx.


Rap has often had a cinematic touch and rappers have often used this to their favor to tell their own stories. The art of storytelling remains integral to the art of rapping, as well. When you merge both of these together, rappers become the directors of their own films.

UK rapper RA is known for his series of songs called "The Convo," each arriving with a slew of rappers to serve as the co-stars. This week, RA released "The Convo 5" which includes Abra Cadabra, M24, Ard Adz, BackRoad Gee, STINX & Shanny4rmdaBrixx who all assist in bringing this crime-thriller to life.

Along with the song, they also released a solid visual to accompany the single's rleease.

Check out the latest offering from OFB's RA below.

Quotable Lyrics
Bout to make this one take off her wig, load up a stick and bring it to me
I don't wanna see my man running
Come hold this one like a g
I can see you but you can't see me

RA
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  48
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
RA Abra Cadabra BackRoad Gee M24 Shanny4rmdaBrixx Ard Ardz STINX
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS RA Enlists Abra Cadabra, Backroad Gee & More For "The Convo 5"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject