RA Enlists Abra Cadabra, Backroad Gee & More For "The Convo 5"

Rap has often had a cinematic touch and rappers have often used this to their favor to tell their own stories. The art of storytelling remains integral to the art of rapping, as well. When you merge both of these together, rappers become the directors of their own films.

UK rapper RA is known for his series of songs called "The Convo," each arriving with a slew of rappers to serve as the co-stars. This week, RA released "The Convo 5" which includes Abra Cadabra, M24, Ard Adz, BackRoad Gee, STINX & Shanny4rmdaBrixx who all assist in bringing this crime-thriller to life.

Along with the song, they also released a solid visual to accompany the single's rleease.

Check out the latest offering from OFB's RA below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bout to make this one take off her wig, load up a stick and bring it to me

I don't wanna see my man running

Come hold this one like a g

I can see you but you can't see me

