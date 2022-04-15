mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

R3HAB Turns Up The Heat On Tyga & Doja Cat's "Freaky Deaky" Remix

Hayley Hynes
April 15, 2022 10:58
1 View
00
0
Tyga/SpotifyTyga/Spotify
Tyga/Spotify

Freaky Deaky (R3HAB Remix)
Tyga, Doja Cat & R3HAB

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tyga and Doja's catchy tune first arrived on streamers back in February, and now we've got a new edit to enjoy.


At the end of February, Doja Cat and Tyga delivered "Freaky Deaky," which finds the two talented recording artists trading verses about their bedroom antics, including the former hanging a mirror up on the ceiling so she can see what's going on from all angles.

Elsewhere on her verse, the Grammy Award-winning Planet Her hitmaker raps, "Keep your eyes shut, I'ma go tough / He don't want an 'If', or an 'And', just butt / Don't call me a 'Miss', or a 'Ma'am', just 'Slut' / Boy, just let me switch up on your ass and f*ck."

For this week's roster of New Music Friday releases, Doja and Tyga have linked up with R3HAB, who cooked up a hot new remix of their single just in time for the summer – stream it on Apple Music or Spotify below, and let us know if you prefer the original edit or the latest version of "Freaky Deaky" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

That's my type, I'ma cop flights (Hey)
You could break her back and I can put it on rice (Yeah)
I got sleeping issues so I do it all night (Ayy)
Boy, give me a show and put the p*ssy on ice

Tyga Doja Cat R3HAB new music new song new single remix dance r3hab remix joint track collab track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS R3HAB Turns Up The Heat On Tyga & Doja Cat's "Freaky Deaky" Remix
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject