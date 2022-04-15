R3HAB Turns Up The Heat On Tyga & Doja Cat's "Freaky Deaky" Remix

At the end of February, Doja Cat and Tyga delivered "Freaky Deaky," which finds the two talented recording artists trading verses about their bedroom antics, including the former hanging a mirror up on the ceiling so she can see what's going on from all angles.

Elsewhere on her verse, the Grammy Award-winning Planet Her hitmaker raps, "Keep your eyes shut, I'ma go tough / He don't want an 'If', or an 'And', just butt / Don't call me a 'Miss', or a 'Ma'am', just 'Slut' / Boy, just let me switch up on your ass and f*ck."

For this week's roster of New Music Friday releases, Doja and Tyga have linked up with R3HAB, who cooked up a hot new remix of their single just in time for the summer – stream it on Apple Music or Spotify below, and let us know if you prefer the original edit or the latest version of "Freaky Deaky" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

That's my type, I'ma cop flights (Hey)

You could break her back and I can put it on rice (Yeah)

I got sleeping issues so I do it all night (Ayy)

Boy, give me a show and put the p*ssy on ice