R-Mean Taps Jeremih For Scott Storch-Produced Single "King James"

The future of basketball was unclear earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic put the world on lockdown, but the NBA found a way to bring basketball to our living rooms with extra special care. On Tuesday (September 15), the Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA's Western Conference Finals, and now as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to face off against the Nuggets, R-Mean dropped his track "King James" featuring Jeremih to celebrate the match-up.

"King James" is, of course, titled after sports great LeBron James, and the track is produced by another icon, Scott Storch. "We started working on this record late last year. I wanted to create an anthem about having a winning type of attitude called 'King James.' When we got it done we figured we would release it around All-Star weekend, but then Kobe passed away and it didn’t feel right to drop this," said R-Mean. "So we figured we’ll release during playoffs, but then Covid canceled the entire NBA season! But now that the NBA is back and the Lakers are looking great in the post-season, I felt like it actually worked out even better. Cuz now I get to use this record as a follow up to my album with Berner to keep the momentum going."

Check out "King James" and drop your thoughts on R-Mean's latest in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

The type of brain drive a muthaf*cka insane

I learned from Don Juan Rick James

Big watch big Range

There's not a muthaf*ckin' thing I ever ran from

I draw these hoes like a foul, and one