R-Mean, Method Man, & Kabaka Pyramid Call Out The Clowns On "Circus"

R-Mean has been dropping some heat all throughout 2020 and today, he came through with yet another banger, this time featuring the likes of hip-hop legend Method Man and raggae artist Kabaka Pyramid. Even Scott Storch is involved with this song as he takes on the production duties here.

With this new track called "Circus," R-Mean and company are looking to call out some of the "clowns" that have been infiltrating the genre over the last few years. R-Mean does this by delivering some hard-hitting bars about the bizarre behavior that goes on in the rap game, all while paying homage to some of his greatest influences. Early on in the song, R-Mean shouts out the likes of Drake, Diddy, Jay-Z, Eminem, and 50 Cent, which helps provide a contrast between the "clowns" we should ignore, and the greats we need to prop up. Meanwhile, Method Man comes through with a dope verse, all while Kabaka Pyramid's hook lends a unique twist to the song. As R-Mean explained, the song was a dream to put together.

"Working with Method Man is a real dream come true. I'm the biggest Wu-Tang fan and coming up, Meth was always one of my all time favorite rappers. He started showing me lotta love when I met him several years back, and through DJ Mathematics I was honored to be featured on the latest Wu-Tang album 2017's "The Saga Continues" on a song called "G'd Up" with Meth," R-Mean told HNHH."This time he blessed me on my own track. When we did the beat in the studio with Scott Storch I instantly felt "Distant Relatives" vibes so I hit up my man Kabaka Pyramid, who's one of my favorite reggae artists and he's also signed to Damian Marley. Once he blessed the track I sent it to Meth, who never asked for anything, he just sent it right back without me even having to follow up or keep bugging him."

Stream the track below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sometimes I feel like I'm Eminem when he turned to Shady

And started calling out everyone who is fucking fugazi

Sometimes I feel like I'm Jay, sometimes I feel like I'm Diddy

Sometimes I feel like I'm Drake, just trying to get to that Billi