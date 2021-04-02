R-Mean, Jeremih, & Scott Storch's "King James" Gets New Visuals

R-Mean, Jeremih, and Scott Storch's "King James" lands some colorful new visuals, featuring plenty of dunks and cheerleaders.

In September of last year, R-Mean paid homage to the great LeBron with "King James," a Scott Storch-produced banger with a key assist from Jeremih. Now, four months deep into 2021, the lyricist has returned to give the single some additional momentum. Behold the new visuals for "King James," which finds R-Mean and Jeremih holding it down for a heavily basketball-inspired video clip directed by Alex Kodo.

Though the titular baller is currently sidelined with a high ankle sprain, his legacy is well represented all the same. Adorned in Lakers gear and surrounded by similarly supportive cheerleaders, both R-Mean and Jeremih hold it down with the commanding presence of a starting duo. Given the subject matter, it's not surprising to see basketball heavily incorporated into the clip, with plenty of highlight-reel dunks from Jordan Sutherland and

Alan Palesano -- there's even a reimagined take on the Zoom audience, which originally aimed to simulate the presence of fans during the onset of the COVID bubble.

Though the video may have taken a bit of time to land, it's nice to see R-Mean keeping his momentum rolling. The rapper has been putting in work for a minute, and we're interested in seeing what he's got lined up for the remainder of the year. Check out "King James" now, and sound off if you're eager to catch R-Mean's next move.