R-Mean & French Montana Bring International Flair To Scott Storch-Produced Single, "Yalla Habibi"

Following his performances at all three Rolling Loud festivals last year, Los Angeles-born rapper R-Mean returns with his new single "Yalla Habibi," featuring French Montana and produced by Scott Storch.

Meaning "Let's go baby" in Arabic, "Yalla Habibi" is a term of endearment used primarily in Middle Eastern communities. R-Mean and French Montana bring an international flair to their new single, getting to the money together for the celebratory record. This comes after R-Mean's recently released single "King James" with Jeremih, and it precedes an incoming stream of steady releases from the rapper. He has recently clocked in work with everybody from Nas, Offset, Ty Dolla $ign, and more, signaling a strong 2022 campaign.

Listen to R-Mean's latest single below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Habibi Yalla

Smoking on that ganja

I know she got a man, seen him driving in his Honda

Pull up in the beast, yeah, you dealing with a monster

That booty so big, must be that kebab and vodka