mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

R-Mean & Berner Grab Styles P For New Single "Mafia"

Aron A.
July 15, 2020 21:00
127 Views
00
0
Via R-Mean Via R-Mean
Via R-Mean

Mafia
R-Mean & Berner Feat. Styles P

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

PREMIERE! R-Mean and Berner link up with Styles P on "Mafia."


R-Mean is applying serious pressure these days. Though quite throughout 2019, he was cooking up some heat and recently announced a joint effort with Berner on the way. As we await the arrival of the project, R-Mean and Berner have unleashed another monstrous cut off of the project alongside the great Styles P titled, "Mafia." Bringing back the feeling of mafioso rap with an emphasis on strengthening communities, all three rappers flex their technical prowess and slick wordplay over a sample of "Affirmative Action."

"I’m very proud of this song.  All 3 of us came super hard. As a Hip Hop purist and lyricist it has been an honor to trade bars with Styles P, one of the best to ever do it and to do it over a “Affirmative Action” flip makes it even more special. My in-house producer Pyro really executed the track perfectly," R-Mean told HNHH. "This one’s for my joint project with Berner, but me and Styles P have already discussed doing more music together in the near future, so stay tuned!"

Quotable Lyrics
Boss of all bosses, made my bones on the Southside
Only gangstas can come outside
Throw the work in the trunk, n***a, the route live
Bring the cash and the hammer, n***a, I'm 'bout mine

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  127
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
R-Mean Berner Styles P new music premiere
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS R-Mean & Berner Grab Styles P For New Single "Mafia"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject