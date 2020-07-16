R-Mean & Berner Grab Styles P For New Single "Mafia"

R-Mean is applying serious pressure these days. Though quite throughout 2019, he was cooking up some heat and recently announced a joint effort with Berner on the way. As we await the arrival of the project, R-Mean and Berner have unleashed another monstrous cut off of the project alongside the great Styles P titled, "Mafia." Bringing back the feeling of mafioso rap with an emphasis on strengthening communities, all three rappers flex their technical prowess and slick wordplay over a sample of "Affirmative Action."

"I’m very proud of this song. All 3 of us came super hard. As a Hip Hop purist and lyricist it has been an honor to trade bars with Styles P, one of the best to ever do it and to do it over a “Affirmative Action” flip makes it even more special. My in-house producer Pyro really executed the track perfectly," R-Mean told HNHH. "This one’s for my joint project with Berner, but me and Styles P have already discussed doing more music together in the near future, so stay tuned!"

Quotable Lyrics

Boss of all bosses, made my bones on the Southside

Only gangstas can come outside

Throw the work in the trunk, n***a, the route live

Bring the cash and the hammer, n***a, I'm 'bout mine