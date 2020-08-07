mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

R-Mean & Berner Enlist Dave East, Wiz Khalifa, Styles P & More On New Album "The Warning"

Alexander Cole
August 06, 2020 20:59
The Warning
R-Mean & Berner

R-Mean and Berner have linked up for a hard-hitting album that is packed with features.


R-Mean has consistently been known for his hard-hitting bars and playful wordplay. Whenever he hops on a track, you know it's going to be good, and the same can be said for Berner. With this in mind, it only makes sense for the two to link up and bless fans with a joint-album, packed to the brim with their signature flows.

The project is called The Warning and in the lead up to its release, both artists dropped numerous teaser tracks including "On God" featuring Dave Eastas well as "Kings" with Wiz Khalifa and B-Real. As for the other tracks on here, we get features from the likes of Franco Drew, AD, Styles P, Chris Webby, and Cozmo. Each feature blends perfectly with Berner and R-Mean's chemistry, which ultimately helps to enhance the feel of the project.

If you're a fan of clever bars and in your face flows, definitely give this project a spin.

Tracklist:

1. The Warning (ft. Franco Drew)
2. On God (ft. Dave East)
3. Smoke Smoke (ft. AD)
4. Bay To LA
5. Kings (ft. Wiz Khalifa & B-Real)
6. Mafia (ft. Styles P)
7. Lay Me Down Tonight
8. Would You
9. Real Shit (ft. Chris Webby)
10. Road Trip (ft. Cozmo)
11. The Love
12. Lost

