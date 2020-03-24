It appears as though R. Kelly's legal woes continue to get worse as more accusers have stepped forward. According to The Blast, two new alleged victims who've accused R. Kelly of sex crimes have turned over tons of evidence to build their case against the singer. The two women have handed over records of text message exchanges that they've had with Kelly as well as hotel records.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Prosecutors hit Kelly with new charges of coercion and enticement, coercion of a minor and transportation of a minor across state lines earlier this month. The two women detailed their encounters with Kelly to the prosecutors with one of them claiming she met Kelly when she was under the age of 18 in 2015. Both also claimed that he knowingly exposed them to herpes as they engaged in unprotected sex.

Homeland security executed a search warrant at a storage unit in Illinois, though the reason behind the warrant remains sealed. Prosecutors did say that they got a hold of “numerous cellular telephones, iPads, computers, videotapes, and media, and is in the process of imaging and reviewing that material for items that are responsive to the search warrant.”

In related news, the singer's trial date has been postponed in wake of COVID-19. The singer was supposed to start trial on April 27th but that date has been pushed back until October 13th.